iQOO India appoints Nipun Marya as Chief Executive Officer

Expressing his excitement, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India said, “iQOO India is at an exciting juncture right now. Today, its success is evident as a premium high-performance brand that has seen enthusiastic acceptance amongst young buyers. Our smartphones like iQOO 7, Z5 and Z3 have been the highest rated smartphones in their respective segments on Amazon. This inspires us to further strengthen our ambitions to bring a bold line of breakthrough innovations in future products. I am looking forward to driving this next phase of growth for the brand and double the online market share in the mid-premium segment from 5% to 10% by 2022.”