Iris appoints Dibyendu (Joy) Mishra as Managing Director, India

Iris has announced the appointment of Dibyendu Mishra as managing director for the Indian market. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Mishra brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Iris. He has worked with prominent companies such as Google, PubMatic, Cheil Worldwide, Havas Worldwide, and Dentsu. His experience covers a wide range of sectors, including sportswear, FMCG, personal care, and automotive.
Joy will oversee the agency’s client base and work with the global team to ensure that the agency is progressive and forward-thinking. He will also focus on tech-driven creativity to craft a 360-degree consumer journey for the brands. His expertise in managing P&L and business operations will be crucial for the forward growth of the agency.
Joy's journey as an advertiser has been full of awards and recognition, such as the Cannes Lion Silver and the Abby Gold. These accomplishments show his dedication to creativity, innovation, and excellence in the field. His strategic thinking and creative ability have led to successful marketing campaigns for well-known clients like adidas, GSK, Bata, McDonald's, Honda, ITC, Reckitt Benckiser, Panasonic, Honda, Goibibo, Shell, Samsung, and many more, which demonstrates his versatility and impact in the advertising world.
Iris Global CEO and Chair Ian Millner said that the company's global realignment means deploying the best leaders in each region to amplify growth around the network, and in turn, activate that advantage for clients. He said that with Joy they really do have the best of the best, with decades of experience with some of the biggest agencies in the world, combined with his passion for driving limitless creativity opens a real opportunity for their clients in India to get their work on the global stage.
Dibyendu (Joy) Mishra, managing director at Iris India, expressed his gratitude, saying that he envisions a dynamic business world where innovation and transformative strategies are the driving forces behind continuous growth. His mission is to empower organisations and clients to embrace change, foster collaboration, and champion visionary approaches that lead to sustainable success. Together, they will create a future marked by empowered teams, innovative solutions, and a legacy of achievement.