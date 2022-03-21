Isobar India names Gurjot Shah Singh as EVP, Media

Gurjot Shah Singh, EVP, Isobar India commented, “I look forward to continuing our mission of being the agency of the future. With the enhanced mandate, my team and I will further build on Isobar’s existing strengths and capabilities. In this new avatar, we’re going to be very pragmatic about what the alchemy of creative, media and technology is going to bring. I am excited to partner with some of the best talents in dentsu to drive a wider change in the way brands connect with audiences and I can’t wait to leverage this transformation for our clients.”