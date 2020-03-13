Isobar ropes in Rohit Mukherjee as Creative Director, South

Prior to this, Mukherjee was associate creative director (ACD) with Bates India.
Isobar India, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has roped in Rohit Mukherjee as creative director, South. In his new role, Mukherjee will report into Anish Varghese, chief creative officer (CCO), Isobar India and will help accelerate the creative quotient of the agency brands across the southern market.
Prior to this, Mukherjee was associate creative director (ACD) with Bates India. Armed with 14 years of experience, Mukherjee has worked across a plethora of brands including Airtel, TATA Shakti, Taj Group of Hotels, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Dabur, Glaxo SmithKline, Abbot, Eli Lilly, UNICEF, NACO and Colgate Palmolive. Some of the agencies that he has worked with are Rediffusion, Publicis, McCann and DDB Mudra.
Commenting on the appointment, Anish Varghese, CCO, Isobar India said, “I am thrilled to see Rohit on board with his rich and varied experience in brand building. I am confident that the blend of his experience and Isobar’s culture of digital-first thinking will empower us to produce exceptional work to drive our vision of experience-led transformation, powered by creativity.”
Mukherjee added, "Isobar has been making all the right noises with some phenomenal work that has created a lot of chatter. With Isobar's digital-first philosophy and approach to advertising, it is charting the right course for the industry in general; and what intrigues me the most, with such a philosophy, is theconcept of having an ‘adda’ with your consumers, wherein storytelling is a two-way traffic. So, it’s a no-brainer that I need to be a part of this journey. Exciting times ahead!”