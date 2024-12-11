Isprava Group appoints Amrita Kumar as the Vice President of Marketing

Isprava Group, a real estate brand has announced the appointment of Amrita Kumar as the vice president of Marketing. In her new role, Amrita will lead marketing for Isprava and its sister brand, The Chapter.

Amrita brings over two decades of experience in marketing, having worked with global organisations across industries like aviation, FMCG, tech, retail, OTT, and media. She has led the development of impactful brand stories, demonstrating strong leadership and innovative approaches.

In her previous role at Air India, Amrita worked on transforming the marketing strategy for the brand. At Isprava, she will apply her extensive experience to develop brand growth strategies, focusing on reinforcing the luxury and exclusivity of Isprava and The Chapter in real estate.

Dhimaan Shah, executive director and co-CEO of Isprava Group, said, “ With a career defined by crafting compelling brand stories and nurturing impactful marketing strategies for industry-leading brands, Amrita’s exceptional leadership and marketing acumen align perfectly with the Isprava Group’s growth trajectory."

Nibhrant Shah, managing director and co-CEO of Isprava Group, said, “By leading our marketing strategies, Amrita's experience spanning over two decades will be pivotal in shaping growth at both Isprava and The Chapter. As customer experience remains at the core of our philosophy, her strategic insight will guide the brands, ensuring they resonate with their discerning audiences.”

Amrita Kumar, VP - Head of Marketing at Isprava, said, “Throughout my professional journey, I have believed in the power of strategic marketing, storytelling & customer loyalty. Likewise, Isprava focuses on its commitment to crafting unique stories & curated experiences through distinctive homes. With our shared vision, this moment marks an exciting journey for both the brand and me.”