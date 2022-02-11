Issac John moves on from Discovery

He will be serving his notice till March 2022.
Issac John, head of marketing, direct-to-consumer and Discovery Networks APAC, has resigned from the media company to follow entrepreneurial pursuits. He will be serving his notice till the end of March 2022.
Discovery confirmed his exit, saying, “Issac John will depart Discovery in March to pursue an entrepreneurial journey. We are sorry to see him leave but respect his decision. We'd like to thank Issac for his leadership, passion and significant contribution to Discovery's businesses across Asia Pacific, and wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”
He had joined Discovery+ as business head in 2017 from HealthifyMe. He has led Discovery India’s direct-to-consumer business and launched discovery+ in India. He also led the marketing mandate for Discovery JEET and led Discovery Kids' marketing for new IP's.
At HealthifyMe, he was the VP, Marketing. In a career spanning over 15 years, he has also worked with Puma, CNBC and HT Media.
He headed marketing for Puma and oversaw all media like offline and digital, communication, PR, sponsorships, brand alliances and retail marketing.
At CNBC, he handled marketing responsibilities for Sport18, the sports marketing division of the CNBC-TV18 media group, comprising functions of brand communication, media management and consumer engagement.