Isuzu Motors India announces key changes in the management

Isuzu Motors India has announced key changes in the top management. Wataru Nakano, general manager, LCV Business Dept., at Isuzu Motors, Japan takes over from Tsuguo Fukumura, as the president and managing director of Isuzu Motors India (IMI). Wataru Nakano, who was responsible for the LCV Business Dept. at Isuzu Motors, Japan brings his rich global experience of over 30 years in the areas of international sales operations and business strategy to India. His vast experience will add to accelerating Isuzu’s growth in the domestic and export markets.