Isuzu Motors India appoints Rajesh Mittal as President

Yasuhito Kondo is now Deputy President, Isuzu Motors India.
Isuzu Motors India (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, has announced key changes in the top management.
Rajesh Mittal, succeeds Wataru Nakano, as the president of Isuzu Motors India (IMI). He will be the first person of Indian origin who will be steering Isuzu Motors India. Wataru Nakano, will assume a new assignment as head, Isuzu Vietnam Operations, from April 2023.
Rajesh Mittal, had joined the top management team as President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India (IEBCI) and as Deputy President at Isuzu Motors India (IMI) in February 2022. Since then, he has focused on consolidating the business and steered key projects while fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration.
Yasuhito Kondo who was responsible for the Regional Management Office at Isuzu Motors, Japan, takes over as Deputy President, Isuzu Motors India. Kondo brings his rich global experience of 28 years in the areas of sales operations and business strategy to India. His vast experience will add to accelerating Isuzu’s growth in the domestic and export markets.
The changes in the management are as per the business plan of the company.