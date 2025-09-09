ITC appoints Dabur's Vinay Virwani as Consumer Insights Head

Vinay Virwani has transitioned to a new role at ITC, where he will now serve as the Head of Consumer Insights for Personal Care. The appointment follows his recent tenure at Dabur India, where he led the company's consumer insights from May 2021.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head, Consumer Insights - Personal Care at ITC!" read his LinkedIn post.

During his time at Dabur, Virwani's work focused on leveraging consumer behaviour data and market research to guide strategic decisions and support product innovation across diverse categories, including food, home, wellness, and personal care. His background includes over 15 years of experience in the FMCG sector, with previous roles at companies like Reckitt, SC Johnson, Henkel, and Kantar.

The addition of Virwani, with his extensive background in brand management and market research, is set to boost ITC's ongoing focus on product development and market strategy within its personal care division.