ITC appoints Rajiv Singh as Head of Growth at ITC Cloud Kitchen

ITC has recently roped in Rajiv Singh as growth head for It's cloud kitchen business. He will be based out of Bangalore and will help in building cloud kitchen vertical. Singh joins from Happilo International, where he worked as the head of brand marketing & strategic alliances for more than a year. At Happilo, he was handling D2C, brand, portfolio management, new product launches, digital marketing, ecommerce, social media, content creation, trade & retail marketing.