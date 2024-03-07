ITC Foods elevates Anuj Bansal as head of marketing- chocolates, confectionery, coffee & new businesses

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Previously, Bansal was leading as executive committee member at ITC Foods.
ITC Foods, an Indian conglomerate including brands like Aashirvaad, B Natural, Candyman, Fabelle, GumOn, Kitchens of India and Sunbean, has elevated Anuj Bansal to the position of head of marketing- chocolates, confectionery, coffee and new businesses. Bansal shared the development on his LinkedIn profile.
He has been associated with ITC for more than fifteen years, crafting campaigns for Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy and more. Bansal joined ITC in 2008 as marketing management trainee.
With more than sixteen years of experience in FMCG (Food and Bev) industry, he has worked with Aditya Birla Group, The Coca-Cola Company and Tata Consultancy Services.