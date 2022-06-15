ITC's Rajnish Kumar moves on from the company

He was working as Head Digital and Direct To Consumer at ITC.
ITC's Digital Head, Rajnish Kumar has decided to move on from the company after a 5 year stint. He was responsible for growing the ITC e-commerce business, transforming the brand activation function, devising and deploying marketing communication to the right target audience efficiently.
As per his LinkedIn post, he is now the co-founder at Trendware Solutions (SimplexMLM ) - a product company which helps in digital transformation of Fashion Organisations. Apart from this, Kumar will be nurturing Rumi - a fine dine restaurant for Awadhi cuisine in Bangalore. Besides this, he will also be advising Team Pumpkin as Strategy Advisor.
In the past, he has also worked with ITC Infotech as VP and Global Practice head for 7 years, ITC as category manger for 4 years and Wal Mart as merchandise manager for more than 5 years.