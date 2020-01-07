"It's time for newer experiences": Samsung India's Ranjivjit Singh

Singh has decided to move on from Samsung
Ranjivjit Singh, SVP and CMO of Samsung India, has decided to move on from the company. Prior to joining Samsung, Singh has had stints at organisations like Helwett Packard, Microsoft, Ericsson Communcations, Levi Strauss and Hindustan Unilever.
On his movement Singh says, "After almost six years as SVP and CMO of Samsung India, having helped the company achieve many great milestones, it's time for newer experiences. With immense learnings and super memories of contributing towards building a $10Bn revenue company in India, am excited about the future."