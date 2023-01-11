ITV Network appoints Aanchal Johar as Vice President - Brand Solutions

Prior to joining iTV, she was working with Times Television as North Head.
ITV Network has recently appointed Aanchal Johar as vice president - brand solutions. She joins from Times Television, where she was working as deputy GM and North Head and was managing revenue for the IP business for the news vertical of the Times Television Network. At ITV, Johar will be responsible for steering strategic partnerships for brands and Building the IP business for India News and NewsX.
A media professional with more than 17 years of experience in media, Aanchal has also worked with media houses like Zee Entertainment Enterprise, 9X Media, and The Walt Disney Co. in the past.