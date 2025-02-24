ITV Network appoints Akshansh Yadav as CPTO for its Digital Business

ITV Network has appointed Akshansh Yadav as chief product and technology officer (CPTO) for its digital business. Yadav is known as a seasoned media veteran with over a decade of experience, having worked with media brands including ABP News, Zee News, and the India Today Group, with which he was most recently associated.



He brings fintech and D2C experience from his time at Canara HSBC Insurance, where he launched their digital business in India, and his work with Insurance Dekho and CarDekho.

Advertisment

As chief product and technology officer at IDPL (Zee Media), he led digital transformation efforts, launching revamped WION News and Zee Business mobile apps and the DNA site, resulting in increased traffic and user engagement.



Yadav is a computer science engineer from Rajasthan Technical University and holds an MBA from MICA, India’s premier business school. He also has a licentiate degree in Machine Learning from Harvard University.

He has led the development of digital products focused on user engagement through content personalisation and recommendations, driving revenue growth.

Speaking on his appointment, Akshansh Yadav said, "I am honoured to join ITV Network as the CPTO at such a pivotal time when digital media is evolving at a breakneck speed. My focus shall be on leveraging cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to create personalised content experiences that resonate with our audience. In an era where user engagement is paramount, I am excited to drive innovative solutions that shall not only enhance our offerings but also contribute to our growth and pivot us to the next orbit of success in the digital media landscape".

“Akshansh’s unique blend of media expertise and technological acumen will drive innovative solutions that elevate our audience's experience and strengthen our market position.”, said Abhay Ojha, chief executive officer for TV, print, digital and sports league business at ITV. He further added, “His proven track record in digital transformation and AI will empower ITV Network to deliver personalised content experiences that resonate with our audience and elevate our digital strategy."