iTv's Varun Kohli joins Sporty Solutionz

A decade old sports company, Sporty Solutionz which helps building brands through sports has appointed iTv's Varun Kohli as chief executive officer. Kohli will take charge of all SSPL Group of companies, including Sports Media Unit Inside Sport.
Prior to joining Sporty Solutionz, Kohli was the group CEO at iTV Network for the past 8 years. A seasoned professional with 28 plus years of in-depth strategic management, leadership, sales & marketing experience in the past, Kohli has also worked with TV18 Broadcast and with Network 18, Bennett and Colman, HT Media, Amar Ujala Prakashan and other top media houses in senior leadership roles.