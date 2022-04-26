iTv's Varun Kohli joins Sporty Solutionz

Prior to joining Sporty Solutionz, Kohli was the group CEO at iTV Network for the past 8 years. A seasoned professional with 28 plus years of in-depth strategic management, leadership, sales & marketing experience in the past, Kohli has also worked with TV18 Broadcast and with Network 18, Bennett and Colman, HT Media, Amar Ujala Prakashan and other top media houses in senior leadership roles.