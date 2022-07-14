IVM Podcasts onboards Meghnad S. and Safura Ubaid as Creative Directors

Meghnad S Creative Director (Non-Fiction), IVM Podcasts, commented on his new role "I have always been an avid podcast listener and have keenly followed the great work that IVM Podcasts has been doing. We have also worked together and had great fun for 'How to Citizen’ and I am excited to be joining this team brimming with ideas. It's time to experiment with new, creative ways of delivering non-fiction content to a growing base of podcast listeners in India." Meghnad is a former LAMP fellow, a fellowship run by PRS Legislative Research and has worked with multiple MPs across party lines for seven years.