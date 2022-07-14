IVM Podcasts onboards Meghnad S. and Safura Ubaid as Creative Directors

Meghnad S. has been appointed as Creative Director (Non-fiction) And Safura Ubaid as Creative Director (Fiction).
In a move towards augmenting the leadership tier, IVM Podcasts has onboarded veteran media professional, Meghnad S. in the role of Creative Director (Non-Fiction) and Safura Ubaid as the network’s Creative Director (Fiction). Both the hires come with a prolific track record and will work in their respective areas of expertise, to elevate the business.
As creative director (Non-Fiction), Meghnad S. will actively seek concepts and oversee every stage, right from conceptualization to execution of content in the non-fiction genre. The podcast network has a wide array of non-fiction podcasts including finance, political, current affairs, and sports to name a few. Well-aligned with the role, Meghnad will bring his expertise as a journalist, author and content creator of videos, podcasts and columns including ‘Sansad Watch’ and 'Consti-tuition’ to his current role.
On the fiction side, Safura Ubaid will step in the shoes of the creative director (Fiction). She will mainly look into scouting for interesting ideas, adapting concepts and stories and managing the existing portfolio of fiction audio dramas. Ubaid is a seasoned creative expert in the original content and IP space. She comes with an impressive track record of having created elevated premium content for multiple platforms including marquee players like Netflix, Amazon, Universal Pictures, and Fox Star Studios among a slew of others.
Commenting on her appointment, Safura Ubaid, creative director (Fiction), IVM Podcasts said "We’re living in a golden age of storytelling and what's fascinating is we are witnessing a massive consumer shift in the consumption of stories. I look forward to building a strong premium fiction slate within an ecosystem where stories can shapeshift into high-quality scripted audio and video content." With a Master's Degree in Communication from AJK Mass Communication Research Centre- JMI, Ubaid also holds an advanced certificate from National Film and Television School, UK and is a former Ford Fellow.
Meghnad S Creative Director (Non-Fiction), IVM Podcasts, commented on his new role "I have always been an avid podcast listener and have keenly followed the great work that IVM Podcasts has been doing. We have also worked together and had great fun for 'How to Citizen’ and I am excited to be joining this team brimming with ideas. It's time to experiment with new, creative ways of delivering non-fiction content to a growing base of podcast listeners in India." Meghnad is a former LAMP fellow, a fellowship run by PRS Legislative Research and has worked with multiple MPs across party lines for seven years.
Amit Doshi, Head, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi commented on the new appointments “By bringing in the best talent and fortifying the management team, we are ensuring our business is ready to navigate and scale in a fast-evolving content landscape. We are happy to welcome both Meghnad and Safura to the IVM Podcast team. With the kind of expertise they bring to the table, we are excited to see where they take the brand from here”
The appointment of both the senior hires have been effective from July, 2022. Pratilipi owned IVM Podcasts is India’s leading and biggest podcast network, with a fast-growing content slate of both fiction and non-fiction genres across English, Hindi and other multiple regional languages.