IWMBuzz co-founder Ashish Banka quits after 5 years

Commenting on the development, Ashish said, “IWMBuzz will always remain very close to my heart. I started it with a lot of passion and nurtured it like my own child. It’s a proud feeling to see it become one of India’s fastest growing internet broadcasting companies in the entertainment genre. We have been a profitable and a cash generating venture from the word go. However, I felt the time has come to pursue other dreams. I have something planned; will soon make an announcement.”