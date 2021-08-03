ixigo appoints 6 independent Directors on its Board

3) Arun Seth - Arun Seth is an Independent Director at Le Travenues Technology Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. Arun Seth was associated with Alcatel-Lucent India as a non-executive chairman from May, 2011 until May 2014. Previously, he has worked for the BT Group in India in a variety of positions for over 17 years, retiring in July 2012. He also serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Jubliant Ingrevia Limited, Usha Breco Limited and Sify Technologies Limited. He is an active member on the boards of various non-governmental organisations such as HelpAge India where he chairs the resource committee, 'Katha', 'SPIC-MACAY' and 'India Sponsor Foundation'. He is also a trustee of the Nasscom Foundation, which drives corporate social responsibility initiatives for the IT industry.

4) Rahul Pandit - Rahul Pandit is an independent director at Le Travenues Technology. Currently he is the MD & CEO at Hamstede Living. He holds a diploma in hotel management from IHM Pusa. He has also studied at IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, ISB Hyderabad and Cornell-Nanyang, Singapore. Rahul Pandit was a founding team member, president & executive director of Lemon Tree Hotels. He subsequently led the performance turnaround at Tata Group’s Ginger Hotels as its MD & CEO. Prior to that, he has worked and trained across India, USA and Singapore with Choices Hotels, Taj Hotels and Intercontinental Hotels. He also serves as a Member, National Tourism Committee – Confederation of India Industry.