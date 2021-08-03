ixigo appoints 6 independent Directors on its Board

The new independent members of the board are Arun Seth, Mahendra Pratap Mall, Shubha Rao Mayya, Frederic Lalonde, Rahul Pandit & Rajesh Sawhney.
Travel app ixigo (Le Travenues Technology) today announced the appointment of 6 independent members to its board of directors. The new independent members of the board are Arun Seth, ex Chairman & Trustee NASSCOM Foundation; Mahendra Pratap Mall, ex-chairman & managing director IRCTC (IRCTC); Shubha Rao Mayya, ex VP ICICI & ICICI Prudential Life; Frederic Lalonde, founder & CEO Hopper Inc; Rahul Pandit, MD & CEO Hamstede Living, ex Lemon Tree Hotels, Ginger Hotels & Rajesh Sawhney, co-founder Innerchef.
In a twitter post today, ixigo’s Group CEO & co-founder, Aloke Bajpai said “We are thrilled to welcome 6 new independent board members bringing rich, diverse and relevant experience to our Board. Together, we will take our iconic travel-tech offerings to the next level !”
1) Mahendra Pratap Mall - Mahendra Pratap Mall is an Independent Director at Le Travenues Technology. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science and a master’s degree in Arts (political science) from University of Allahabad. He also holds a diploma in national management programme from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon and was an officer of Indian Railway Accounts Service(1984 batch). Until recently, M. P. Mall was serving as the chairman & managing director of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. Prior to that, he was working with IRCTC as a director finance. Prior to joining IRCTC, he was working as an executive director, Accounting Information Management System, Ministry of Railways. He is experienced in the accounting and finance sector and was awarded “DF Of The Year” award by Bharat Nirman NGO in July, 2015 and “Most Influential CFOs Of India” by Chartered Institute of Management Accounts in July, 2015.
2) Shubha Rao Mayya - Shubha Rao Mayya is an independent director at Le Travenues Technology. She holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Mumbai and is an associate of the Institute of chartered accountants of India, New Delhi. She has 30 years of experience in the banking and insurance sector. Previously, she served as the vice president at ICICI , senior vice president and head – CSO branch operations at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and a general manager at Tata Consultancy Services (formerly known as TCS eServe). She also serves as an Independent director on the Boards of Happiest Minds Technologies, Ace Manufacturing System and Stovekraft.
3) Arun Seth - Arun Seth is an Independent Director at Le Travenues Technology Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. Arun Seth was associated with Alcatel-Lucent India as a non-executive chairman from May, 2011 until May 2014. Previously, he has worked for the BT Group in India in a variety of positions for over 17 years, retiring in July 2012. He also serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Jubliant Ingrevia Limited, Usha Breco Limited and Sify Technologies Limited. He is an active member on the boards of various non-governmental organisations such as HelpAge India where he chairs the resource committee, 'Katha', 'SPIC-MACAY' and 'India Sponsor Foundation'. He is also a trustee of the Nasscom Foundation, which drives corporate social responsibility initiatives for the IT industry.
4) Rahul Pandit - Rahul Pandit is an independent director at Le Travenues Technology. Currently he is the MD & CEO at Hamstede Living. He holds a diploma in hotel management from IHM Pusa. He has also studied at IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, ISB Hyderabad and Cornell-Nanyang, Singapore. Rahul Pandit was a founding team member, president & executive director of Lemon Tree Hotels. He subsequently led the performance turnaround at Tata Group’s Ginger Hotels as its MD & CEO. Prior to that, he has worked and trained across India, USA and Singapore with Choices Hotels, Taj Hotels and Intercontinental Hotels. He also serves as a Member, National Tourism Committee – Confederation of India Industry.
5) Rajesh Sawhney - Rajesh Sawhney is an independent director at Le Travenues Technology. He holds a bachelor's degree in electronic engineering from Delhi University, and a master's degree in management from Mumbai University. He has also done a fellowship in 'Globalisation and Leadership' from the London School of Economics and Social Sciences. He is the Co-Founder of InnerChef, India's fastest growing food tech platform. Rajesh is also the founder of GSF, India’s leading multi-city Tech-Startup Accelerator for the brightest tech startups in India. GSF provides tech startups mentorship from celebrated digital founders, initial capital and global exposure. Rajesh serves on multiple boards, including that of Indiamart (India's target B2B marketplace) and advises Trident Capital, a prominent venture firm based in Palo Alto, California.
6) Frederic Lalonde - Frederic Lalonde is an independent director at Le Travenues Technology. He has been associated with our Company since 2011. He is the founder and CEO of Hopper, an airfare prediction app available for iOS and Android devices. He previously co-founded Newtrade, which was acquired by Expedia in 2002, 21 months after their first round of funding. Prior to that, Frederic Lalonde has also served as a vice president at Expedia, where he was responsible for developing the Direct Connect product strategy and Expedia M&A activities.