ixigo appoints Amrish Kumar as Vice President Technology

Amrish holds a bachelors of technology degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a masters of science degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He also holds a masters of business administration degree from the Jack Welch College of Business, Sacred Heart University and a post-baccalaureate in information systems and management from the University of California, Berkeley. He most recently held the position of Software Engineer IV with Cerner Corporation, a supplier of health information technology services based in the United States of America, and was responsible for writing and configuring code for new and upgraded solutions & high risk projects. In his previous stint he also served as a senior software engineer for 4 years at American online travel company, Priceline.com.