ixigo appoints Rahul Gautam as Group Chief Financial Officer

Rahul has held various leadership roles - most recently serving as Senior Vice President - Finance at PVR , where he was responsible for various roles including corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions. Prior to this, he has worked with organizations such as SBI Capital Markets Limited, Religare Capital Markets Limited and Deloitte Haskins and Sells. Rahul holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce (honours) from the University of Delhi. In 2004, he also became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.