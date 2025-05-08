ixigo’s AbhiBus elevates Megha Soni to Head of Brand Marketing

Soni is a seasoned marketing leader with over 15 years of experience across travel tech, FMCG, healthcare, and agri-business sectors. In her new role as head of brand marketing at AbhiBus (part of the ixigo Group), she will drive brand vision, positioning, and customer engagement in one of India’s mobility markets.

With a track record of building brands that fuel business growth, she has led brand transformation, digital first campaigns, and high impact cross-functional initiatives across startups and large enterprises.

In her current role, she is responsible for aligning brand strategy with business goals, expanding reach across channels, and positioning AbhiBus as a national brand under ixigo.