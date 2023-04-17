ixigo's VP- Content Marketing, Aashish Chopra quits

Aashish Chopra, ixigo’s vice president-content marketing, has moved on from the company after a 9-year stint. Chopra made the announcement on his LinkedIn profile and her the post, he is taking a break from the job, and transition to being independent. Ashish joined the online travel aggregator in March 2014 as manager of content marketing videos and was instrumental in making video marketing a growth hack, from driving app installs, to skyrocketing reach with videos.