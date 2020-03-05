Jack In The Box Worldwide promotes Axon Alex and Rishi Sen to managing partners

Commenting on the developments, Roopak Saluja, founder & chairman of The 120 Media Collective said, “When you’re navigating the flux of rapid digital evolution, honesty demands the occasional reworking of one’s vision and ensuing structure. Our recent journey of self-reflection revealed to us that while we claimed to be the antithesis to the incumbent agency model, our structure had begun to resemble that of a traditional agency. But now with our new data backed business model, we move even closer to our holy grail of delivering measurable business impact for our clients. I’m super excited about this new chapter and the fact that Axe and Rishi are the ones leading it. They have sharp intellect and acumen, are extremely driven, complement each other perfectly and know exactly how to galvanize a team.”

Axon Alex, managing partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide comments, “It’s an exciting time to be at Jack In The Box WorldWide. I began my love affair with the internet as a web designer in the late 90s and doing strategic planning for over a decade helped me hone the important skill of understanding why audiences should care about what we do. Today as more ‘advertising’ is being shunned in favour of ad -blockers and better content coming from the creators and publishers on different social platforms I relish the challenge of translating ‘Unadvertising’ which is our agency DNA towards creating content that builds those genuine connections once again in ways that lead to building measurable value for brands.”

Rishi’ Sen, managing partner, Jack in the Box WorldWide comments, “Having spent over half a decade with JITB and The 120 Media Collective, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best creative professionals in the industry, while creating some award-winning campaigns along the way. As content consumption increases at an exponential rate, the need for content marketing is more than ever. Axon and I, with our combined expertise, have established a model that challenges traditional advertising practices. For the first time, we’ll be able to effectively drive commerce directly through content and start tracking ROI that goes way beyond just reach and engagement. Jack in the Box has always adapted its model to the ever-evolving digital landscape and I strongly believe that this sets us apart from almost any agency outfit I can think of.”