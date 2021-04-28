Jack in the Box Worldwide promotes Suruchi Shetty and Harsh Shah to Vice Presidents

The announcement comes amidst an internal repositioning, where JITB will primarily focus on supporting clients with its strategic capabilities.
Jack in the Box Worldwide (JITB), a part of The 120 Media Collective, has announced the promotions of Suruchi Shetty and Harsh Shah as a part of its ongoing shift to become a strategic partner for brands, therefore truly being an integrated communications company.
Shetty has been appointed vice president – strategy & analytics leading the company’s strategy, data & analytics that position JITB as a strategic powerhouse. Shah has been appointed Vice President – Business & Growth and will spearhead all revenue initiatives, new & otherwise. Before this, Shetty was Director - Strategy while Shah was a Business Director. The duo will report to Managing Partners, Axon Alex and Rishi Sen respectively.
Suruchi Shetty, who has been with JITB since 2016, has worked as a brand strategist on brands across industries including but not limited to ITC, MARS, HUL, Johnson & Johnson, Marico and TATA Motors. She said, “Characterized by constant change, the digital platform mirrors the environment we are living in today and there can’t be a more challenging yet compelling space to be in. As I continue my association with Jack in the Box Worldwide in this new role, I look forward to moving the needle alongside the team by creating insightful & data-driven Unadvertising strategies.”
With an in-depth understanding of the digital media landscape, communication strategy and content marketing, Harsh has led communication mandates for multiple brands and advertisers like Unilever, Mercedes Benz, YouTube, PNB MetLife, Godrej and ITC among others. Shah said, “The pandemic has been a catalyst to the digital boom in the Indian market, and the tables have already turned in favour of digital first brands. Great for us that we are digital natives, which puts us at the crux of this shift. I’m excited to take on this new role and welcome the additional challenges that motivate me to drive business and marketing impact with our talented teams.”
The announcement comes amidst an internal repositioning, where JITB will primarily focus on supporting clients with its strategic capabilities.
Speaking about the new developments in the company, Rishi Sen, managing partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide said, “Consumers are evolving. Markets are adapting and we are lucky to be right in the middle of it. This process of creating something new every day is exciting as much as it is challenging. At Jack in the Box Worldwide, we have always been able to provide a first-mover advantage to our clients when it comes to adapting to the ever-changing digital landscape. With Suruchi’s mind married to data & strategy and Harsh’s deep knowledge of the cogs & gears of running brands and businesses, they were our obvious choice to lead JITB into the new tomorrow.”
Echoing these thoughts, Axon Alex, managing partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide said, “As the lines between content and commerce continue to become blurry, brands need help to take a step back and identify the most effective user journeys. We are confident that Suruchi and Harsh, will be able to help our clients with this clarity and elevate the value of our company’s services in the market”.