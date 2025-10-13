Jacob George to succeed Mathew Chandy as chair and MD of Duroflex Ltd

Duroflex Limited, home to sleep and comfort solution brands ‘Duroflex’ and ‘Sleepyhead’, announced a leadership transition with the elevation of Jacob George as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company.

George, who has been serving as Whole-time Director – Growth & Strategy, succeeds Mathew Chandy, who steps down as CMD after a decade of leading the company. Chandy will continue to contribute to the organisation as a Whole-time Director.

The succession, approved by the Board of Directors, is part of a strategic strengthening of the leadership team that has successfully attracted talent with rich industry experience and built a strong foundation to steer the organisation into its next phase of growth.

George brings more than a decade of leadership experience within Duroflex. His most notable achievements during his tenure as Whole-time Director (2018–2022) include leading the expansion into western India, acquiring and scaling a manufacturing facility in central India, and overseeing the company’s digital transformation. He has also been responsible for forging strategic partnerships, including collaborations with IPL franchises.

Chandy said, “Leading Duroflex through a decade of transformation has been a privilege of a lifetime. Duroflex today stands on a robust financial foundation, having achieved a CAGR of 21.97% over the last five years. During this period, I have watched Jacob lead with vision, strategic acumen and operational excellence needed to take the company to even greater heights.”

He added, “Jacob has been instrumental in driving some of the company’s strategic projects in recent years. I am confident that under his leadership, Duroflex will aim to set new standards for innovation, growth and customer-centricity in the industry. As I pass on the baton, I look forward to supporting Jacob and the team in this exciting new chapter.”

George, Chairman and Managing Director, Duroflex Group, said, “I am deeply honoured to take on this responsibility at such an exciting time for Duroflex. We have built a sound foundation financially, operationally and through the strength of our teams. Duroflex, with its award-winning sleep solutions like the Wave Twin Smart Bed and the National Health Academy-approved Duropedic Back Magic mattress, has helped us stay relevant to evolving consumer needs.”

“The opportunities in India’s sleep solutions market are immense, and I am energised by the challenge of leading our next phase of growth. I am grateful for Mathew's mentorship and the trust placed in me by our Board. Together, we are ready to power the journey ahead."

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex Group, said, “The elevation of Jacob George embodies our core values of youth and dynamism as engines for accelerated growth. Having worked shoulder-to-shoulder over the years, Jacob and I have built a strong partnership and shared vision for the organisation. With Jacob at the helm and a fortified leadership team, we will aim to execute sharper strategies and strengthen Duroflex’s position as a consumer brand.”