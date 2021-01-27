Jagadeesh J joins Unacademy as VP marketing

He joins the edtech brand from redBus where he led its digital marketing and customer acquisition and partnerships duties.
Jagadeesh J has joined Unacademy as its vice president of marketing as per his LinkedIn post. He joined the edtech brand in January 2021.
Before this appointment, he was with redBus, an online bus ticketing platform for just over three and a half years as its director and head – digital marketing, customer acquisition and partnerships.
In a career spanning nearly a decade, Jagadeesh has worked at organisations such as Ola, TinyOwl, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Nokia.