Jagran New Media CEO Bharat Gupta steps down as President of MCA

Bharat Gupta, CEO of Jagran New Media, has announced his resignation as President of the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA), a position he held since the organisation's inception in January 2022, as mentioned in a article by Jagran Josh.

During his tenure, Gupta orchestrated the intricate task of uniting a diverse tapestry of stakeholders, including 12 fact-checking bodies, three prominent media organisations, and a civic tech group. This coalition transcended individual goals, intertwining efforts to tackle the labyrinth of misinformation in today's digital landscape.

Reflecting on his tenure, Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media said: "After almost three years of joint effort to protect our community from the deadly spread of misinformation and disinformation, I believe it is time for new leadership to guide the organisation. I am deeply grateful for the continuous support of my fellow MCA members and the dedication of our fact-checkers. Additionally, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the International Fact-Checking Network Advisory Board for the four-year opportunity to represent India on the global stage. While I am stepping down from my role as President of the MCA, my responsibility to fight misinformation remains as strong as ever. May your efforts inspire and empower us all. I believe in the organisation's mission and vision and have full confidence in the team's ability to continue driving impactful change in this battle. I will always remain a companion of change and supporter of MCA's efforts to promote digital safety and fact-checking."