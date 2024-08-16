Jagran New Media elevates Rajesh Upadhyay to executive president

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Jagran Group's digital company, Jagran New Media, has promoted Rajesh Upadhyay to the position of Executive President.
He will lead the editorial team of News and Info as Editor-in-Chief and will be responsible for advancing the organization's key initiatives.
Upadhayay took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Rajesh Upadhyay has extensive experience in key positions in both print and digital media. He joined Jagran New Media in 2016 and has played a significant role in advancing the company as Editor-in-Chief of News and Info.
Previously, Upadhyay has held prominent positions at esteemed media organisations such as HT Media and DB Corp Limited.