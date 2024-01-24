Jagran New Media's CEO Bharat Gupta elected as the president of INMA's South Asian Division

Bharat will be responsible for laying down the futuristic vision of the South Asia Division.
Jagran New Media's CEO, Bharat Gupta, has been elected as the regional president of the South Asian Division of The International News Media Association (INMA), succeeding the earlier president, Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO, HT Media.
Jagran New Media is the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan, which operates businesses in print, radio, outdoor and digital. This leadership transition was part of the recent election conducted by INMA during its annual business meeting, where new officers and regional directors were appointed for the International board.
Speaking about the appointment, Bharat said, "My primary focus will be driving scale, impact, and sustainability for digital news media companies, and central to my vision is the creation of a collaborative platform where we can all ideate, collaborate, and innovate. There will be a special emphasis on culture building within our organisations, particularly through fostering Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity, to ensure a transformative impact across the media landscape.”
With a wealth of experience and expertise in the media sector, Bharat will be responsible for laying down the futuristic vision of the South Asia Division, overseeing all activities and championing INMA's core values of sustainable journalism, success, innovation, and continuous learning. Before his elevation to president, he served as an integral part of INMA South Asian Division as its vice president.
Along with this, he is also a governing council member and co-chair at the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI); a founding member of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA); executive president of the Misinformation Combat Alliance; a board member of the International Fact Check Network (IFCN); an advisory board member of FT Strategies, London; and a member of the Google Global News Advisory Group and YouTube Global News Advisory Group; and the founding member and president of the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA).