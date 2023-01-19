Jaguar Land Rover India's President and Managing Director Rohit Suri to retire

Commenting on his retirement, Rohit Suri said, “My time at Jaguar Land Rover has been filled with some of the most memorable and exciting challenges, as me and my team worked passionately to establish the two icons as the most sought after and aspirational brands in India. I thank senior leadership at the Tata group and Jaguar Land Rover for reposing faith in me to lead such iconic automotive brands. As I step into a new phase of my life, I share my best wishes with the entire Jaguar Land Rover family for a very exciting, electrified road ahead.”