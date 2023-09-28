Jahangeer Khan joins Garage Group as AVP New Business and Client Servicing

Anjali Chauhan, co-founder and managing partner of Garage Group, expressed her confidence in Jahangeer's abilities, saying, - "It's with great pleasure that we welcome Jahangeer Khan as our AVP New Business & Client Servicing at Garage Group. His appointment marks an exciting chapter in our journey towards achieving even greater heights. His appointment marks an exciting chapter in our journey towards achieving even greater heights. We have full confidence in Jahangeer's ability to spearhead our market expansion and new business acquisition and contribute significantly to the growth of our diverse portfolio. His expertise and strategic vision will undoubtedly elevate our creative endeavors and deepen our connections with audiences. We're eagerly anticipating a future filled with innovation and prosperity under his leadership."