Jahnabi Phookan appointed as National President of FICCI FLO

Jahnabi has worked for the causes of women empowerment, equality, social justice and skill development in order to make them more confident, employable and independent. She has worked for the cause of women weavers of Assam and runs her own signature line as Tribal Heritage and Lahe Looms since 2014. Jahnabi started the platform ‘KONYAK’ with her partner from Nagaland in 2008 for the artisans and weavers of Northeast India with a curated collection of handlooms, handicrafts and artefacts from this region. This platform effectively combined textiles and tourism to help artisans and weavers learn, adapt and stay in sync with the latest in designs and techniques in order to garner a regular source of income.