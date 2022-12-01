Jaibeer Ahmed from Cheil India quits after three years

Ahmed was appointed on the position of SVP, head of Cheil 2.
Jaibeer Ahmed has resigned from the position of senior vice president, head of Cheil 2, he made this announcement via Linkedin. He has called off after a stint of more than three years.
An advertising and brand management professional with 18 years of work experience. Ahmed’s most years have been spent in leadership playing a pivotal role in brand strategy, communication planning, creative development and driving new business growth.
Ahmed specializes in categories like FMCG, durables and telecom marketing.
Prior to this, Ahmed was the SVP and executive business developer at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide for about a year. He has also worked with Saatchi & Saatchi, Samsung, Rediffusion, Ogilvy & Mather and Lowe Lintas.
His post on Linkedin read in a way that “Three and a half years. When I took up this job the challenge looked daunting and in many ways it was. But this has turned out to be one of the most exhilarating, enriching and fulfilling journeys in my career.”