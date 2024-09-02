Jaimit Doshi moves on from Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Doshi joined the company in March 2020 as chief digital and marketing officer.
Jaimit Doshi steps down as the chief marketing, digital and technology officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance. He was responsible for driving marketing, digital and direct strategy to establish the company as a preferred customer choice.
His expertise focuses on leading and implementing consumer led strategic projects. Doshi made the announcement in a LinkedIn post.
Doshi joined Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance in March 2020 as chief digital and marketing officer. He got promoted to chief technology, digital and marketing officer position in October 2022.
He comes with 23 years of experience in financial services across banks, wealth management, securities and fintech companies and has handled various roles across marketing, digital marketing, sales etc. In his previous role as the executive vice president at Kotak Securities, he was heading marketing, products, platforms and customer service. Prior to that, he has had a significant work experience in companies like CoverFox.com and Kotak Mahindra Bank.