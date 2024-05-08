James Eppinger joins Xapads as the country head in the UK to drive EMEA growth

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will establish a team to plan and execute local needs, fostering collaborations with technology and supply partners.
Xapads, the leader in advanced programmatic and innovative AdTech solutions, expands its operations into the UK market with the appointment of James Eppinger as country head.
As country head, James will be responsible for building a specialist team to roadmap innovation requirements for local demand, while securing partnerships with technology and supply partners.
On his appointment, Nitin Gupta, CEO of Xapads, says, “It’s fantastic to have James on board as his years of experience and expertise will help us shape our business in the region. As a company, we have always focused our efforts on data and performance-driven AI capabilities and with him in our team, we aim to redefine industry standards and solidify our position as leaders in harnessing cutting-edge technology for market advantage."
James has a history of specialising and driving growth for businesses during pivotal points of development, including a number of local market launches. Most recently, he held the position of country head UK & EMEA at Datawrkz and prior to that, regional director of EMEA at Connatix, where he continued to make substantial contributions to the field.
Ramneek Chadha, COO at Xapads further adds, “James's leadership is expected to be a solid asset in reaching our business goals. He will play a significant role in helping us cultivate strong, positive relationships and maintain our commitment to high-quality service. As we begin to offer our specialized innovations to local markets throughout EMEA, James's guidance will be valuable.”
Xapads is a programmatic ad-tech firm, specialising in cross-device insights and intelligent AI that ensures guaranteed outcomes across the entire user journey.
On joining Xapads, James, country head, UK of Xapads, comments, “I'm excited to be part of a team that leads the way in innovation and creativity within the digital advertising sector. I'm eager to mirror Xapads' success in the region, and to introduce their top-tier market offerings to independent media agencies, brands and partners across the UK and EU. I look forward to contributing to the delivery of impactful solutions that meet our clients' needs.”