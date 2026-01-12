James Varghese exits OAP Mediatech to launch OTS Communications

James Varghese has stepped down from OAP Mediatech after a 19-year association to launch his own media agency, OTS Communications (I).

OTS Communications has been set up as a full-service media agency, offering services across out-of-home media, BTL activations, retail signage and ATL advertising. The agency is positioned to work across strategy, planning and execution.

Varghese brings over three decades of experience in the media and advertising industry. During his time at OAP Mediatech, he was involved in handling media initiatives across categories and building long-term client relationships.

Commenting on the launch, James Varghese, founder & CEO, OTS Communications, said: “Over the years, I have had the opportunity to lead campaigns across platforms and categories. These experiences reinforced my belief that effective media outcomes come from strategic clarity, execution rigour, and ownership. OTS Communications is an extension of that belief—hands-on, focused, and deeply involved in delivering tangible value for clients.”

Sharing his perspective, Abhijit Sengupta, CEO & director, OAP Mediatech, said: “James Varghese has been an integral part of OAP’s journey for nearly two decades, and his leadership, integrity, and people-first approach have left a lasting imprint on the organisation. As he embarks on the next chapter of his professional journey, I wish him success in building something of his own and pursuing his entrepreneurial vision. I am confident that the values he has always stood for honesty, humility, and commitment will continue to guide him forward.”

Varghese’s move marks the close of a long tenure at OAP Mediatech and the start of an independent venture focused on integrated media delivery.