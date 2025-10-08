Janvi Mehta joins Publicis Groupe as Associate Vice President

Janvi Mehta has joined Publicis Groupe as associate vice president – Central Trading & Media Partnerships.

In her new role, Mehta will focus on integrated media trading and strengthening media partnerships under the Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) division.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Mehta wrote: “Starting this Monday, I'll be joining Publicis Groupe as Associate Vice President - Central Trading & Media Partnerships. Excited to share my career update with you all! While I am grateful for the new chapter ahead, I am equally thankful for the learnings & leadership opportunities provided by WPP Media. A special mention to Muralidhar Thyagarajan, Ashwin Padmanabhan, and Nitish Shekhar for their continuous support and mentorship. Appreciative of the leadership team at Publicis Groupe for this exciting opportunity! Here's to a promising and successful journey ahead!”

Prior to this, she served as senior director - Digital Trading at WPP Media, where she led digital strategy, trading operations, and partnerships. Her earlier stints include leadership positions at Times Network, ByteDance, and NBC Universal, where she built extensive experience in media partnerships, client relations, and digital transformation.