Jaskaran Kapany moves on from Xiaomi

His next move is unknown as of now.
Industry sources have confirmed that Jaskaran Kapany has moved on from Xiaomi. His last designation was as chief marketing officer at Xiaomi. In the past, Kapany has worked at Paytm as head of marketing.
Prior to his job at Paytm, he was working at ICICI Prudential as vice president of marketing and e-commerce for a period of 6 years.
Prior to ICICI Prudential Life, he spent over six years at advertising agencies like Lowe Lintas and JWT having worked on consumer brands like Unilever (Rin), Godrej (Brylcreem, Nutrine), Standard Chartered Bank, Reliance Money, Baskin Robbins, Philips, De Beers (DTC), etc.