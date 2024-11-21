Former Xiaomi CMO Jaskaran Singh Kapany joins MobiKwik

MobiKwik, the financial serivces company, has appointed Jaskaran Singh Kapany as its chief marketing officer. Kapany shared the news in a LinkedIn post.

Advertisment

Previously, Kapany had been helping startups and businesses in an advisory capacity. In 2023, he served as the chief marketing officer of Table Spaces Technologies and before that, he was the CMO at Xiaomi India for nearly a year.

In the past, he served as head of marketing at Paytm for nearly six years and as VP of marketing and E-commerce at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance for over six-and-a-half years.

Earlier in his career, he worked as senior account director at the advertising agency JWT for more than five years, managing a diverse portfolio of over 20 brands, including Rin, Brylcreem, Godrej Hersheys, De Beers, and SBI Mutual Fund.