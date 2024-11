Jasleen Kaur G joins Bata India as head of category marketing and PR for the brand portfolio. She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

A lifestyle marketer, Jasleen pursued her MBA in marketing and strategy from MDI, Gurgaon and has also pursued a management course from IIT, Delhi.

In the past, she has also worked with organisations like Reliance Brands, Benetton Group, Canon India, Indiawood Global, The Hindu and India Infrastructure Publishing.