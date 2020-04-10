Jay Mehta joins Warner Music Group as Managing Director - India and SAARC

Prior to this, he was the Director- Digital Business at Sony Music Entertainment.
Warner Music Group has recently appointed Jay Mehta as its new managing director, India and SAARC. Prior to this, he working with Sony Music Group asthe Director- Digital Business.
He took up the role of the brand manager at Sony Music in September 2016. In his prior stint, Jay worked as Regional Director - West (Big FM | Big Magic | Big Ganga) at Reliance Broadcast Network from August 2013 - September 2016. He has also worked with UNINOR, Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel in the past.