Jay Morzaria moves on from Schbang

Jay Morzaria is moving on from Schbang. The former group creative head will be joining Spring Marketing Capital – an ad agency founded by Arun Iyer.
He has worked at The Glitch, Wavemaker and ^atom network (headed by Abhik Santara) in the past. He specialises in digital marketing and at Schbang he was the creative head handling Pidilite's Fevicol brand. Some of the clients he's worked with in the past, include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Estee Lauder, Cipla, Syska, Kaya Skin Science, Garnier Men, Neutrogena, ProteinX, Crompton etc.