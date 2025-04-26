Jayaram Nair launches 'Intensity' in partnership with Tribes Communication

Jayaram Nair, a brand and marketing professional, has launched a new business venture called Intensity in partnership with Tribes Communication. As part of this move, Nair has relocated to Bengaluru to build and lead the new entity.

Announcing the launch on LinkedIn, Nair said, “I am happy to share with my network that I have taken up the opportunity to build and nurture a new business entity, Intensity, which is a joint venture between one of India's top media and communication companies, Tribes Communication.”

Tribes Communication is an integrated marketing communications agency with a presence across 14 cities in India. The company offers a range of brand-building solutions and is known for its award-winning work across sectors.

Before starting this new venture, Nair held senior leadership roles at Cheil India, The Max, and Percept across brand strategy and communications.

Through Intensity, Nair aims to deliver high-impact marketing solutions, leveraging the expertise and network of Tribes Communication.