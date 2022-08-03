JCDecaux Advertising elevates Alim Ahmad promoted as Business Head- Mumbai

He will be responsible for overseeing the Mumbai branch including the newly acquired Mumbai Metro Project.
Alim Ahmad has been promoted to the Business Head for Mumbai business for JCDecaux Advertising India. With his new assignment, he will be responsible for overseeing the Mumbai branch including the newly acquired Mumbai Metro Project.
Alim joined JCDecaux India in the year 2014 where he started as assistant manager for sales. During his last 8 years of tenure with JCDecaux Advertising India, he was responsible for direct business acquisition for the organisation.
Alim holds immense business insights and understanding of Street Furniture and Mall Media where he has onboarded various reputed clients for the organisation. Alim was the key member of the UB City Mall Business Team. While working as vertical head – direct business SF, he was responsible to drive the overall mission and vision of JCDecaux Advertising by interfacing with PAN India advertisers regularly. He also served as the brand strategist and business partner for leading companies and orchestrated large-scale outdoor media campaigns on JCDecaux’s media inventory.
He is also pursuing Doctorate from University of Switzerland on Changing Outdoor Dynamics in India.