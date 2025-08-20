Jean Laurent Poitou appointed global Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos

Ipsos has announced the appointment of Jean-Laurent Poitou as its new chief executive officer, effective September 15, 2025. He succeeds Ben Page, who has been leading the company since November 2021.

Poitou, an engineer and graduate of École Polytechnique, has over three decades of experience at Accenture across Europe, the US, and Asia, where he held senior international management roles. Most recently, he led the “Digital and Technology Services” practice at Alvarez & Marsal across EMEA. His work has focused on digital transformation, technological modernisation, and artificial intelligence implementation for businesses.

The board thanked Page for his contributions over the past four years and said Poitou’s appointment is aimed at providing Ipsos with fresh momentum to execute a realistic and credible growth plan.