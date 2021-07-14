Jean Lin appointed as new Executive Officer at Dentsu Group Inc.

The appointment will be effective from August 1, 2021.
Dentsu Group Inc. has announced that its board of directors has resolved to appoint Jean Lin, Global CEO of Creative Services Line of dentsu International Limited, as a new executive officer of the Company, effective on August 1, 2021.
Jean Lin will advise and guide the development of dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions (dSBS) which will be at the core of the sustainable client solutions provided across dentsu Japan network and dentsu International. This distinctive proposition will accelerate client growth by bringing together dentsu’s deep understanding of consumers and commitments to society, with creativity and technology, to create an ecosystem of co-creation with clients and partners to drive ‘growth from good.’
Toshihiro Yamamoto, president & CEO, Dentsu Group Inc. said, “At dentsu we believe in helping to realize a better society by contributing to the good progress of our clients and their consumers, our partners and our people. Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions is core to delivering on our social commitments and business strategy, and I am delighted Jean’s entrepreneurial spirit, experience in creativity and digital transformation, industry leadership and personal commitment to sustainability will help guide its development.”