Jeff Thomas joins McCann Bangalore as AVP-strategy

Jeff Thomas has joined McCann Bangalore as AVP – strategy and planning. He has over 15 years of experience in advertising, digital marketing and communication.

He has worked with digital first companies like Digitally Inspired media, Spinta, MeetMyCoach DSmart Technologies, Webdura. He was recently working as senior director brand strategy at Dentsu. He brings on board diverse experience in building marketing accelerators for startups to big brands like Tanishq (digital) ITC Dark fantasy (digital) TVS, Federal bank, Titan and Reliance Fashion World.

Alok Lall, executive director of McCann Worldgroup India said, “We take pride in our ability to partner clients in finding solutions that create impact. As the marketing landscape is changing, brand strategists needs to leverage the power of platforms and audience understanding to craft impactful solutions. Jeff joins the McCann strategy team and brings an ideal mix of digital first experience as well big brand ecosystems. His joining the McCann fold will add a new dimension to our valued client relationships in our Bangalore operation.”

He has done EPGM from IIM Lucknow, and holds a Pst Graduate Diloma in Business Analytics from NIBM, Pune.



Jeff said, "I'm excited to join McCann Worldgroup, whose core belief that a Truth Well Told has the power to move people resonates deeply with me. McCann’s reputation for using creativity to drive real-world impact, coupled with their unwavering commitment to effectiveness, makes it a perfect home for strategists. Having spent relatively equal amounts of time in my career across both mainline and digital mandates, I am eager contribute to a media-agnostic planning practice dedicated to uncovering and leveraging data driven insights, crafting brand narratives rooted in truth, and building strategies that drive growth for our client partners."