Jennifer Pandya moves on from CaratLane

Jennifer Pandya, currently vice president of marketing at CaratLane, the online jewelry platform owned by Tata Group's Titan under the Tanishq brand, is moving on after four years. She will be joining Skoda Auto as its new marketing head, sources close to the development have confirmed to afaqs!.

With nearly two decades of experience at companies like Shaadi.com and Times Group, Pandya brings a wealth of expertise in digital marketing and media.

Over the last two decades, she has excelled in consumer insights, digital marketing, omni-channel marketing, market research, brand communication, media planning, regional marketing, public relations, social media, influencer marketing, content marketing, new market development, and driving key business goals.