JetSynthesys appoints Anuj Tandon as the Chief Executive Officer of the gaming division

On his new role, Anuj Tandon, chief executive officer – Gaming, JetSynthesys said, "I truly believe we are on the cusp of the most transformative period for the gaming industry in India and have a once in a generation opportunity to build quality video gaming organization from India. JetSynthesys has been quietly building multiple businesses under the Jet brand that cover some of the biggest opportunities within the gaming industry - whether it’s the internal game studio, global business partnerships and publishing wing, Sports game studios such as Nautilus Mobile and Sachin Saga team, eSports company (Skyesports) or its invest and operate business Jetapult among others. Along with Rajan and team I am excited to take the momentum forward to capture this gaming opportunity for an Indian company and plan to invest and keep growing the business and hopefully take it to new heights.”